Troy Mayor proposes parking amnesty program

Posted: / Updated:
Parking Ticket_1556034949486

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has proposed a parking amnesty program for the city. The plan would run beginning August 1 through September 15 and will offer a one-time reduction on open parking violations.

Parking violations issued by the city between January 1, 2015, and February 29, 2020, would be reduced by 50%. Any parking tickets issued between March 2, 2020, and June 30, 2020, would be reduced to $25. Individuals with outstanding parking tickets that qualify for the amnesty program would receive a letter via mail with instructions regarding payment options.

The Mayor’s proposed parking ticket amnesty program is currently pending approval by the City Council on Thursday, July 23.

