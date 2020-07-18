Troy Mayor Patrick Madden releases statement regarding passing of U.S. Congressmen John Lewis

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Like many others, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is mourning the loss of U.S. Congressman John Lewis. In a statement, Mayor Madden said the following:

Today, our nation mourns the passing of Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dedicated public servant, and community leader. During his 33 years in public service, Congressman Lewis served as the conscience of the U.S. Congress. From the streets of Selma to the halls of Washington D.C., he never wavered in his pursuit of justice, equality, and fairness for all people. When future generations look back at the arc of our nation’s history, Congressman Lewis will be remembered as not only a leader and public servant, but as one of the most consequential voices of the 20th century. His life embodies the history and hard-fought progress of the civil rights movement in the United States, a legacy that will inspire future leaders to take up the cause. On behalf of the City of Troy, I express my condolences to the Lewis family, and urge all Trojans to reflect on the contributions of Congressman Lewis, and his impact on our collective pursuit of a more perfect union.”