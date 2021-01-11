Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announces property tax payment extension

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden Monday announced the City of Troy has extended the deadline for first installment payments of 2021 property taxes for 21 days. The final date for tax payments without interest or penalty is February 21.

Pursuant to Section 925-a of the NYS Real Property Tax Law, Mayor Madden reportedly made the request for an extension authorized by Governor Cuomo under the current State disaster emergency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed significant financial strain on families and property owners in our community. Extension of the property tax deadline provides additional time for taxpayers experiencing difficulties during the public health emergency. I thank Governor Cuomo for approving the citywide payment extension, and encourage residents to share this information with their friends, family, and neighbors who may benefit,” said Mayor Madden.

The city is also reportedly offering in-person payment options at City Hall by appointment only between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on January 22 and 29. Property owners can schedule an appointment by sending an email to taxcollection@troyny.gov. Payments can also be completed by mail or online.

Walk-in payments will also reportedly be accepted at the Frear Park Ice Rink on February 1. Th City says additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more info on tax payments, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office at (518) 279-7115.