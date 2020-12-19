Troy update on City’s snowstorm cleanup

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden issued an update on the City’s snow cleanup and removal operations following a record-breaking snow storm that delivered significant snowfall across Troy and the greater Capital Region.

“Cooperation from residents is critical to ensuring a successful cleanup after this week’s snow storm. I urge residents to relocate their cars to driveways or City-owned lots and garages to help clear streets for plow vehicles to operate. Crews and contractors are working non-stop to clear streets of snow and ice,” said Mayor Madden. “I want to thank our Public Works and Public Utilities staff, drivers, and heavy vehicle operators who have worked tirelessly since the storm began Wednesday night. This is an all-hands-on-deck operation, and I thank our residents, families and businesses for their patience while cleanup work continues.”

A Snow Emergency remains in effect for the City of Troy. Effective 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 18th, vehicles must be parked on the odd side of designated snow emergency streets. Vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed, both at the owner’s expense.

Additional snow removal operations are also scheduled for downtown Saturday, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenues, from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Residents are asked to observe posted parking restrictions and road closures.

For more information, visit the City’s website.

Overnight and Off-Street Parking

During a snow emergency, residents are encouraged to use public parking lots in their neighborhood. Vehicles can be parked through the weekend at the following locations:

Y Lot (1 st Street)

Street) 5 th Avenue Parking Garage

Avenue Parking Garage State Street Parking Garage

5th Avenue & Congress Street Lot

Front Street Lot

Green Island Lot

24 hour parking is available at the following locations during a Snow Emergency:

Little Italy Market Lot

4 th and Ferry Street Lot

and Ferry Street Lot Knickerbacker Ice Facility lot

Frear Park Golf Course lot

South Troy Swimming Pool lot

For a map and locations of available parking lots and garages available during a Snow Emergency, visit the City’s website.