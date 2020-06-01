Troy Mayor issues statement on riot rumors

Protesters hold signs before they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after being taken into custody and restrained by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, has issued a statement about the recent unrest in the Capital Region, and rumors circulating online of a potential riot in Troy.

The Mayor said he was aware of “rumors, misinformation, and speculation circulating on social media,” and saying it is “important that you scrutinize what you read online before sharing.” Local chatter about a violent group gathering seems to dry up as soon as others report the area in question as empty.

He also emphasized how much both he and the city support peaceful protest, but asked those who had violent intentions to “stay home.” He went on to say you can support the protests, without endorsing violence.

“In a broader context, like so many issues we face today, this is not an ‘either or’ proposition. It’s important for everyone in the community to understand balance and proportionality. We can condemn the violent acts of police officers whose actions are outside the law without condemning police in general. We can condemn the individual without condemning the institution.” Patrick Madden

Mayor, City of Troy

There are two protests planned in Troy on Wednesday and Sunday next week. Madden has asked those participating to:

Respect the community, businesses, and neighbors as you exercise your right to protest peacefully

Wear a face covering and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus between participants

Follow all instructions from local law enforcement, including when crossing high-traffic intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians

