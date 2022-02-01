Troy mayor gives State of the City address

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden gave his State of the City address Tuesday night. The mayor highlighted the city’s economic successes.

Madden mentioned the city’s sixth consecutive balanced budget as well as paying off several of the city’s long standing debt obligations. Infrastructure improvements were also emphasized in the address as well as the establishment of the Director of Diversity position to address inclusion in the mayor’s office.

This was Mayor Madden’s seventh State of the City address, and the second year it was given virtually due to the pandemic.