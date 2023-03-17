TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As spring quickly approaches, Mayor Patrick Madden is encouraging Troy residents to make plans for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. Residents can also participate in cleanup projects that will be held between Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 23.

“The City’s annual Earth Day cleanup gives residents an opportunity to make a direct and positive impact in their neighborhood,” said Mayor Madden. “Community involvement is critical to a successful Earth Day, and I encourage our residents to lend a hand this weekend to help keep Troy clean and green this spring.”

The City will offer complimentary items for residents organizing a neighborhood cleanup. Items include recycling bin stickers, clear trash bags for littler cleanup, textile magnets, and pharmaceutical disposal bags.

If you plan on organizing a project in your neighborhood, the City asks that you fill out a registration form that can be found here. For other Earth Day initiatives, click here.