Troy Mayor: city to take new precautions because of rise in coronavirus cases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New safety measures will be taken at Troy City Hall to limit employees’ exposure to the coronavirus. Some employees will begin working from home, said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

This, Mayor Madden said, is in response to the rising cases of coronavirus. On Thursday, November 20, 22 out of 40 new positive cases in Rensselaer County were residents of Troy.

“COVID continues to create new challenges for our staff, local businesses, and residents. We ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to limit the impact on municipal services,” Mayor Madden said.

Several employees have tested positive for coronavirus and the mayor said the city is monitoring the situation closely. City Hall continues to be closed to the public.

The mayor is asking residents to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to people who live in their household, to continue wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings during the winter. He is also asking residents to support local businesses.

“We understand how disappointing canceling holiday festivities with friends and family can be. Unfortunately, gatherings can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. By following public health guidelines we can protect vulnerable or immunocompromised individuals, limit the spread of the virus, and literally help save lives,” he said.