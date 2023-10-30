TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

One of them is Troy. The collar city will have a new mayor because current mayor Patrick Madden can’t run due to term limits. While we won’t know the outcome of Troy’s mayor race, we do know history will be made. The city will have it’s first ever female mayor. Both candidates running are women.

Republican Carmello Mantello has been the Troy city council president for eight years. Her top two priorities for the city include quality of life and crime. Mantello claims state mandates are making crime fighting more difficult but local government still have options.

“Park, walk and talk program is a huge priority of mine,” said Mantello. She adds the program is very intensive community policing. “This isn’t just stop at a ball game or stop at a barbeque, this is like the day’s of my dad,” said Mantello. “He walked the beat, he lived in the neighborhood.”

Mantello is taking on democrat Nina Nichols in the general election. News10 sat down with Mantello to discuss the issues facing Troy.