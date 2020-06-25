Troy Mayor and Police Chief release statement on recent violence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Brian Owens have issued a statement in regards to the recent shooting incidents in Troy. Individuals with information or tips can submit information anonymously to the Troy Police Department at www.troypd.org or (518) 270-4421.

“Recent violence and shooting incidents in our neighborhoods remain a serious concern for residents, City leaders, and the Troy police. These shocking occurrences involving illegal guns cannot become the accepted norm in Troy. In response, we have deployed additional police resources and we urge residents to share information with us. Information & tips from the community are often invaluable for investigators, but only when people come forward to share what they know. We need the community’s help, and encourage anyone with information to contact Troy police detectives,” said Mayor Madden.

“Additional patrols and resources, including our county, state and federal partners, are being deployed to investigate recent violent incidents in our City, but additional help from the community is critical for successful investigations. We recognize the negative impact that violence has on the community, and we’re steadfast in our commitment to bring those responsible to justice. If you know or see something, we strongly encourage you to contact Troy detectives or report anonymously on the Troy police website,” said Chief Owens.

