Troy man ‘stabbed in back’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been injured after a stabbing incident in Troy, police have confirmed. The incident happened after 10 p.m. on Saturday, in the area of 4th Street and State Street.

Officers at the scene say the man was stabbed in the back and has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can submit a confidential tip to Troy police on (518) 270-4411 or by filling in a form on their website.

