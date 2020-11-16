Troy man sentenced to 125 months in prison for child pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Troy man was sentenced to 125 months in prison for the distribution, transportation, and receiving of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Jake Alexander Cruse, 33, pled guilty at the beginning of March admitting that from July-October 2018 he traded child pornography using telephone-based messaging and file-sharing applications. He also admitted creating fake social media accounts to trade and make money off of child pornography.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also ordered Cruse to pay $3,000 in restitution to one of the victims and 15 years supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender when released from prison.