TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Tyrell Ravenell, 25, was sentenced to 8 years in prison with 5 years of post-release supervision and will be registered as a sex offender. Ravenell was found guilty in two separate cases involving abducting a handicapped eleven-year-old and assaulting another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail.

“This case was a reflection of the hard work of the Troy Police Department and specifically Detective Sergeant Ralph Southworth,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “With his help, our office was able to obtain justice in a case where the victim was incapable of testifying.”