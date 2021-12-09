Troy man sentenced in connection with 2015 shooting death

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaer County Court judge sentenced 22-year-old D’Andre Jones of Troy to 20 years in prison. In October, A jury found Jones guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Ahziarh Carter.

On August 18, 2015, Jones, along with three other people, were in the area of Earl Street and Hutton Street in a Black Chevy Malibu. According to an indictment warrant, Jones exited the vehicle and fired three rounds at Kadeion Mays and Azariah Carter. Mays and Carter were struck by the gunfire. Carter ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Troy Police were nearby when they heard the gunshots and pursued the Chevy Malibu through Troy and onto Alternate Route 7 all the way to Interstate 87 where the vehicle stopped. Officers said they recovered four handguns during their investigation. All four occupants were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jones pled guilty and served 3.5 years for the felony weapons charge. The change in administration of the District Attorney’s Office in 2019 determined the homicide was prosecutable. On October 14, after about one week of testimony and two days of deliberation, a jury convicted Jones of manslaughter in the first degree.