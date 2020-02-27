ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Quintin Brown, 44, of Troy was sentenced to 18 ½ years in State Prison on Thursday. His sentence will be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Brown pleaded guilty to one count of Burglary in the First Degree.
He admitted to going into the apartment of a female acquaintance on Yarboro Ave. in January 2019. While inside he fired multiple rounds from a gun and hit a male in the head with the weapon.
LATEST STORIES:
- Troy man sentenced for violent burglary
- Health Minute: Marijuana use rises among 65+ seniors
- Hamlet and Ghost executive chef to compete on ‘Chopped’
- Lake George Mardi Gras celebration hosted by 17 village bars and restaurants
- Today is Pokémon Day!: Google announces the ‘Pokémon’ of the Year’