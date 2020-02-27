Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Troy man sentenced for violent burglary

News
Posted: / Updated:

Quintin Brown, 44, of Troy was sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a violent burglary.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Quintin Brown, 44, of Troy was sentenced to 18 ½ years in State Prison on Thursday. His sentence will be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of Burglary in the First Degree.

He admitted to going into the apartment of a female acquaintance on Yarboro Ave. in January 2019. While inside he fired multiple rounds from a gun and hit a male in the head with the weapon.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play