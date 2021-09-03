Troy man sentenced for hoarding and price gouging facemasks

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Imran Selcuk, 35, of Troy, was sentenced Thursday, September 2 to three years of probation for hoarding and price gouging facemasks.

As part of his March 5 misdemeanor guilty plea, Selcuk admitted that, in March 2020, he purchased around 100,000 KN95 facemasks and 25,000 surgical-style facemasks for $1 per mask and 50 cents per mask.

Selcuk then attempted to sell these masks at his Troy pizza restaurant and through a website for as much as 10 times his acquisition cost. Selcuk also admitted that his website falsely represented that the KN95 masks he offered for sale were certified by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA does not “certify” facemasks.

United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel also ordered Selcuk to pay a $2,500 fine.

This case was investigated by HSI, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Gadarian and Joshua R. Rosenthal.

This case was brought in coordination with the Department of Justice’s COVID Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force, which organizes efforts among the Antitrust Division and U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country to address illegal activity involving personal protective equipment.