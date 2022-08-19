ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday. In June, the 22-year-old from Troy pleaded guilty to a multitude of felonies.

On the afternoon of May 21, 2021, Sabb supposedly opened fire on a group of people on First Street in Albany. Sharaf Addailam died due to the incident.

“As I sit amidst this tsunami of street violence, I’ve told defendants who get charged with gun cases, or cases where they fire a round and no one’s hurt, I always say ‘there but for the grace of God, you’d be standing before me charged with the death of another individual,'” said Judge Roger McDonough in court on Friday. “Well, this is exactly that case.”

McDonough continued, addressing Sabb, saying, “You, for whatever senseless reason, unleashed a barrage of bullets out the window heedlessly, carelessly, at some other group that you had some grudge with … You didn’t only hit your targets, you hit this poor victim, Mr. Addailam, who was walking to work… What gets me through this job on a day-to-day basis is the belief that you’ll be sitting in prison at some point over the next 35 years that I’m about to sentence you to, and that realization will come home like a thousand-ton weight on your shoulders, and you’ll realize what you did, and the consequences of your actions.”

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis spoke about the scariness of Sabb’s alleged murder, saying, “it was 2:34 in the afternoon when this car drove through a residential area that was full of children, women with strollers and school buses were going by. Sharaf Addailam was walking to work, and to see something like this happen, in such a brazen fashion, in the middle of the afternoon, has no comprehension.”