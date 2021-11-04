Troy man sentenced for beating local business owner

Mark Scott was sentenced for robbing and beating store owner in September 2020

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced for robbing a store and beating the owner. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said Mark Scott, 57, was sentenced to seven years in jail and four years post release supervision.

In September 2020, Troy police said Scott went to a Lansingburgh business owner and insisted he be paid $150 per week to protect the business. The owner refused. When Scott returned on September 11 and demanded payment, the owner refused again. Scott reportedly robbed the store and beat the owner and his wife.

Scott was convicted of:

Robbery in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanors)

“I am pleased that we found justice for the Lansingburgh business owner,” said Donnelly.