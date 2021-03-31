Troy man sentenced for 2019 stabbing murder

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced that Rashad Edwards, 36, of Troy was sentenced after pleading guilty to a murder on Pawling Avenue.

Edwards, a second-time felony offender, received the maximum sentences from sentencing judge Jennifer G. Sober. She gave him 23 years to life on his second-degree murder charge, and three-and-a-half to seven years on his third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Edwards pleaded guilty to the 2019 stabbing death of Brianna Haughton of Schodack early in March.

Edwards was on parole for a previous charge when he was arrested following the investigation into Haughton’s death. Her body was found on January 14 after a welfare check by Troy Police.

The investigation revealed that Edwards repeatedly stabbed Haughton in the presence of their infant child.

“Rashad Edwards will remain in prison for murdering this young mother. This act of domestic violence was a particularly brutal crime carried out in the presence of a child,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “Officers worked around the clock in order to seek justice and bring closure to the family of Brianna Haughton. This result would not have been possible without their efforts.”

