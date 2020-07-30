Troy man Sentenced after Pleading Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography

ALBANY (NEWS10) – According to Albany Police Kurtis Walter, of Troy was sentenced today to serve 78 months in prison for distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Walter plead guilty in January, and admitted that in November 2017, he used a laptop computer to distribute child pornography. Walter’s laptop and external devices contained approximately 98 video files and 2,349 image files depicting child pornography.

In addition to time served Walter will be subject to 15 years of supervised release, and will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.