Troy man Sentenced after Pleading Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY (NEWS10) – According to Albany Police Kurtis Walter, of Troy was sentenced today to serve 78 months in prison for distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Walter plead guilty in January, and admitted that in November 2017, he used a laptop computer to distribute child pornography. Walter’s laptop and external devices contained approximately 98 video files and 2,349 image files depicting child pornography.

In addition to time served Walter will be subject to 15 years of supervised release, and will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga