TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Bryan Wright, 33, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 3 years of post-release supervision. Wright is a second felony offender and was found guilty of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

When he was arrested, Wright was on parole. He was found to be in possession of over a half-ounce of cocaine and almost $3,000 in currency.

“Mr. Wright has a history of recidivism. He was convicted of a violent assault in 2014. Less than a year after being released to parole in 2020, he was again arrested and ultimately convicted on new charges for which he served a one-year jail sentence. He was released and placed back under parole supervision in 2021. Within weeks of release, he was arrested on the crimes he was sentenced for today. He was not held in custody after that arrest and, while those charges were pending, he was charged with Murder in the Second Degree. That matter is scheduled to go to trial in September,” District Attorney Donnelly explained.