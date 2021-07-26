Police: Troy man shoots himself while fleeing officers

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet police arrested Tashon Robertson, 30, of Troy Saturday after receiving a complaint of a suspicious man in the area of 23rd Street at Second Avenue.

Police say, once on scene, officers saw Robertson, who matched their description and proceeded to interview him. As officers got closer, the Robinson reportedly fled on foot towards the Daniel P. Quinn Apartments on Second Avenue.

Moments later, police say officers found Robertson on the ground in the apartment complex courtyard with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Police determined he had shot himself while trying to run from the officers.

Police say Robertson suffered a serious, self-inflicted injury where officers applied a tourniquet to help control the bleeding. They say these life-saving efforts were vital in stabilizing him until Watervliet Fire Department’s emergency medical personnel arrived.

Additionally, the officers secured a loaded, unlawfully possessed .45 caliber Springfield Armory handgun, according to police.

Handgun recovered

during investigation

Police charged Robertson with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony).

Robertson was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County

Correctional Facility.

“After receiving a complaint about suspicious activity, Watervliet police officers took proactive

steps which resulted in the arrest of a violent felon and the removal of a loaded handgun from

our streets,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni. “The thought of what could have

happened if this person attempted to use his firearm against the officers or a member of the

community is of great concern to all of us.”

“During recent months, gun violence has dramatically surged throughout countless

neighborhoods across the country. Much of the increase can be attributed to a combination of

social, economic and policy issues which have made it difficult for most communities to avoid.

The Watervliet Police Department will continue to be tenacious in our efforts to remove gun

offenders from our streets,” concluded Centanni.