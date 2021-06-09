Troy man pleads guilty to violent robbery in Greene Co.

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Troy man pled guilty to violent robbery of the Sunoco Xtra-Mart Station on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore last year on September 2.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office said Lance Treadwell, 48, threatened to kill the clerk, demanding the clerk give him money from the cash registers and store safe. Treadwell fled the store with $400 and dozens of packs of cigarettes.

Law enforcement agencies including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Police Department, New York State Police, and Greene County District Attorney’s Office worked together to track down Treadwell at an apartment in Albany.

Treadwell threatened to shoot any law enforcement officer if they entered the Albany apartment and a standoff lasting several hours ensued, according to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

When law enforcement stormed the apartment they found Treadwell unconscious from a drug overdose. He was revived by officers and paramedics.

Treadwell pled guilty to violent felony robbery in the second degree and will spend 12 years incarcerated with the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision. He will also be subject to five years probation.

Treadwell was already on parole for a robbery conviction in February 2016 when he robbed the Sunoco Xtra-Mart Station in New Baltimore last September. He is also facing charges in Schenectady County for robbing a convenience store prior to being apprehended for the robbery in Greene County.