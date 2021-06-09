Troy man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a Troy man in his 60s pled guilty Tuesday, June 9 to heroin trafficking. He now faces up to life in prison.

Carlos Leon Rivera, 62, admitted to working with Mario Figueroa-Portalatin, 42, Troy, regularly traveling to New York City to obtain heroin and heading back to Troy to package and sell it. It happened between January 2019-March 2020. Rivera admitted to getting at least 500 grams of heroin each time he visited New York City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rivera also admitted to having:

31 grams of heroin

23.7 grams of fentanyl (in tablet form)

60 grams of cocaine

$7,150 in drug proceeds

a Ruger model EC9S, 9mm, handgun

a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun

The items were in his possession when the DEA and other law enforcement searched his apartment on March 30, 2020. He was taken into custody that same day.

Rivera pled guilty to conspiring to distribute one or more kilograms as part of a larger conspiracy to distribute up to 10 kilograms of heroin. He will spend 10 years to life in prison and five years to life on post-release supervision. Rivera will be sentenced on October 28.

Figueroa-Portalatin pled guilty to conspiring to distribute one or more kilograms of heroin last year on August 11, 2020. His sentence is pending.

Jose Leon Roldan, 42, Troy, a third defendant in this case pled not guilty to drug charges and is awaiting trial.