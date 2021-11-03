Troy man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, November 3, Sherod Johnson aka “Rod”, 28, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. Johnson also pled guilty to the possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking incident in 2020.

In a guilty plea, Johnson admitted to possession with intending to distribute on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, said officials. Police say they discovered heroin mixed with fentanyl in Johnson’s apartment in March of 2019, on Seventh Avenue.

On April 1, 2020, police observed Johnson flash a handgun in a Facebook live stream. Police say they attempted to stop Johnson in the Corlis Park area of Troy, the following day. Johnson fled officers in pursuit when he then placed a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a grill, police said.

Police took johnson into custody at his Corliss Park apartment where a search by police said, they seized 18 bundles of heroin and four digital scales. Johnson told police he intended to distribute the 18 bundles of heroin, and that the handgun was used to protect his investment. Johnson could face up to life in prison at sentencing and fines up to $1.25 million.