Troy man pleads guilty to drug and gun crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jean Luis Colon pled guilty to possessing and intending to distribute heroin, and to possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. Colon, 23, admitted he possessed 2,050 small bags of heroin that he intended to sell, which law enforcement seized when they searched his residence on August 21, 2020.  

Some of the heroin bags were stamped with the words “Corona Virus,” according to a criminal complaint previously filed in the case.  Colon also admitted to possessing a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with a scratched serial number. 

Colon, who has been in custody since his arrest on August 21, faces up to 25 years in prison, and at least 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release. He will receive his sentence on April 22, 2021.

This prosecution was the result of a joint investigation by the DEA, Troy Police Department, the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

