Troy man pleads guilty to crack cocaine distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 29-year-old Troy man pled guilty to distributing crack cocaine. Selvin Joiner has admitted selling approximately 26 grams of the drug to a buyer in Troy on June 28.

Joiner is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9 and faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

