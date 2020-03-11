Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Troy man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Child Porn Graphic_230026

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jake Alexander Cruse, 33, of Troy, pled guilty on Tuesday to distributing, transporting, and receiving video and images of child sexual abuse.

Cruse admitted to using instant messaging and file-sharing apps on his phone to trade child abuse images between July and October 2018. He also admitted to creating many online accounts to sell child porn.

Cruse’s phone and social media accounts contained around 120 videos and 234 images depicting child abuse and molestation.

Cruse’s sentence will be between five and 20 years. The court also has to impose supervised release for between 5 years and life. Cruse will have to register as a sex offender.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play