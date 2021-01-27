Troy man indicted for Georlasia Evans murder

Taquan Evans has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife Georlasia Evans.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County District Attorney has indicted 35-year-old Taquan Evans for second degree murder in connection with the January 15 death of Georlasia Evans. Police say Taquan Evans attempted to flee Samaritan Hospital in his mother’s vehicle after leaving the body of his wife Georlasia in another car.

Investigators say Georlasia was strangled and a murder investigation was launched.

The Troy Police Detective Bureau stopped and questioned Evans as he attempted to flee. He was arrested on January 22.

“Our office is awaiting the results of the forensic analysis of certain key pieces of evidence which are currently at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center. Once we have that evidence my team will organize the strategy for the prosecution of Evans.” District Attorney Donnelly

At this time, no arraignment date has been set. remains remanded to the custody of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department at this time.