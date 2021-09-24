Troy man found guilty of beating and robbing local business owners

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, after a week-long trial by jury found Mark Scott, 57, of Troy guilty of preying upon a business owner for protection money.

On September 10, Scott approached a Lansingburgh business owner and insisted he be paid $150 per week to protect the owners business, Police said, which the owner refused

Scott returned on September 11 and demanded payment, when the store owner again refused Police said
he then robbed the store and beat the owner and his wife.

Scott was found guilty, charged with:

  • Second-Degree Robbery ( Class C Felony)
  • Two-Counts of Third-Degree Assualt ( Class A Misdemeanour)

“This was a senseless act of violence,” District Attorney Mary Donnelly said. “We have no tolerance for those that prey upon the hard-working individuals in our community.

Scott faces a minimum of 5 and 15 years when he is sentenced on November 4.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19