Troy man found guilty of beating and robbing local business owners

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, after a week-long trial by jury found Mark Scott, 57, of Troy guilty of preying upon a business owner for protection money.

On September 10, Scott approached a Lansingburgh business owner and insisted he be paid $150 per week to protect the owners business, Police said, which the owner refused

Scott returned on September 11 and demanded payment, when the store owner again refused Police said

he then robbed the store and beat the owner and his wife.

Scott was found guilty, charged with:

Second-Degree Robbery ( Class C Felony)

Two-Counts of Third-Degree Assualt ( Class A Misdemeanour)

“This was a senseless act of violence,” District Attorney Mary Donnelly said. “We have no tolerance for those that prey upon the hard-working individuals in our community.

Scott faces a minimum of 5 and 15 years when he is sentenced on November 4.