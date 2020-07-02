Troy man facing child porn charges

Breaking News
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kevin Teal, 63, of Troy is facing charges after police say they found he was uploading images of child pornography on the internet. He was taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Charges:

  • Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)
  • Possessing a Sexual Performance by Child (felony)

Teal was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Troy City Court on August 6 at 8:30 a.m.

