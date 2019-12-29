Troy man faces multiple charges after police chase

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase Saturday night.

Police said Jamier Walker sped off after being pulled over at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night by a Cohoes officer. He led the officer on a high speed chase towards the city of Watervliet.

Police said Watervliet officers threw out stop sticks and blew the tires on Walker’s car. He continued driving into Troy, then proceeded to take off on foot and jumped a fence into a canal. Officers were able to take the man into custody shortly after.

Walker was charged with felony DWI, unlawfully fleeing from officers and multiple traffic tickets from violations in Cohoes, Watervliet and Troy.

He was arraigned in Cohoes criminal court Sunday morning.