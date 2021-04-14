Troy man, Connecticut woman indicted following 2020 incident with NYSP

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced Wednesday that William Tisdol, 46, of Troy and Taraya Tisdol, 28, of Hartford, CT were indicted after being arrested by State Police back in December of 2020.

The Tisdols were arraigned Tuesday on two counts each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony armed violent felony offense.

Additionally, William Tisdol was indicted on one count each of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, both class “A” misdemeanors.

The Rensselaer County DA says the Tisdols are accused of possessing loaded firearms on Interstate 90 in December of 2020. William Tisdol is also accused of recklessly engaging in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious injury to NYS Trooper Kai Garlipp.

“After a brief struggle with Trooper Garlipp, the Tisdols attempted to flee on Interstate 90. After they were taken into custody, weapons were found in their vehicle,” said Mary Pat Donnelly. “After our long hiatus, we are pleased to have been able to bring this case to the Grand Jury.”

The Tisdols were indicted by Assistant District Attorney, Timothy Feenan, and arraigned Wednesday by the Hon. Andrew Ceresia. William Tisdol was remanded to Rensselaer County jail, while Taraya Tisdol was released on bail.