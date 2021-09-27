Troy man charged for allegedly possessing handgun

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the United States Attorney Antoinette and Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI. Justin Smith, 21, of Troy, was ordered detained on Friday, September 24 while he awaits his trial on unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon charge.

Smith, a felon, allegedly possessed a handgun in Troy on or about March 5.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the Troy Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Segovia.