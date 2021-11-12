Police: Troy man arrested with large amount of crack cocaine and money

Crack cocaine, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia seized by Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, a Troy man was arrested with a large amount of crack cocaine and money.

On Wednesday, November 10, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan K. Wright, 31, of Troy. Investigators allegedly seized over 30 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Wright was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony).

Wright was arraigned in Troy City Court by the Honorable Judge Maier and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing. Wright was on Parole at the time of his arrest.

