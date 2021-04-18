Troy man arrested for reportedly stealing over $50k in merchandise from local business

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Troy man on Grand Larceny Charges.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Christopher Stevens, 34, after an investigation into stolen items from a business in the Village of Green Island. Stevens is accused of stealing several antique metal signs reportedly worth over $50,000.00.

Stevens was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C Felony) and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (a class E Felony).

Stevens was arraigned at the Green Island Town Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.