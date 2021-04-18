Troy man arrested for reportedly stealing over $50k in merchandise from local business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Troy man on Grand Larceny Charges.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Christopher Stevens, 34, after an investigation into stolen items from a business in the Village of Green Island. Stevens is accused of stealing several antique metal signs reportedly worth over $50,000.00.

Stevens was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C Felony) and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (a class E Felony).

Stevens was arraigned at the Green Island Town Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire