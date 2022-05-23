TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) – During a joint investigation between the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, and NYS Parole on May 19, Zaemere K. Chaney, 21 of Troy, has been arrested. Investigators said Chaney had a small amount of crack cocaine, an explosive device, and cash.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree – B Felony (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – D Felony

Chaney was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court in front of the Honorable Scott Ryan and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. Chaney is due to appear in Troy City Court at a later date.