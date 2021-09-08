Troy man arrested for allegedly threatening homeowner with knife and stun gun

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Brunswick last Friday arrested Tyreece Botsford, 22, of Troy after he allegedly threatened a person with a knife and stun gun.

Police say on August 26, Troopers responded to a home in Schaghticoke for a disturbance. An on-scene investigation reportedly found that Botsford had showed up and had an argument with one of the homeowners. During the argument, Botsford allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife, which he then threw at them, without causing any injuries, and waved a stun gun as well. Botsford then reportedly fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

On September 3, 2021, police say Botsford turned himself in at SP Brunswick and was processed. He was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree-Previous Conviction (D felony)
  • Two counts of Menacing 2nd degree (A misdemeanor).

Botsford was arraigned in Grafton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Schaghticoke Town Court at a later date.

