Troy man arrested following alleged domestic dispute, facing multiple charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet police arrested Treylen Lloyd, 27, of Troy after police were dispatched to the 1600 block block of 3rd Avenue for a domestic dispute where a woman alleges she was in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning.

Police say upon arrival, the woman told responding officers she was choked by her ex-boyfriend, Lloyd, and was held inside the residence against her will. The woman reported that Lloyd had fled out of the home before police arrived.

Police say during the investigation, it was found that Lloyd had discarded a loaded handgun right before fleeing. Lloyd is prohibited from legally possessing any firearms due to a previous felony conviction. The firearm, a loaded Colt 25 semi-automatic handgun, was recovered by Watervliet police officers nearby.

Handgun allegedly

possessed by Lloyd.

According to police, an immediate search commenced for Lloyd where he was found by police on Congress Street in the City of Troy. Lloyd was placed into custody without incident. While being apprehended, Lloyd reportedly discarded a quantity of controlled substances which was turned over to Troy PD for prosecution in their jurisdiction.

Police say during the incident, Lloyd had allegedly violated an active Order of Protection issued out of the City of Cohoes. It was also found that Lloyd had active arrest warrants out of the City of Watervliet and City of Troy for similar incidents. Lloyd was also said to be out on $75,000 bond from the Watervliet City Court for previous domestic violence related offenses.

Police charged Lloyd with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Contempt 1st Degree (Class E Felony)

Aggravated Family Offense (Class E Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police say Lloyd also has new pending charges in the City of Troy for the contraband discovered during his arrest. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

“While out on bail for domestic related charges Lloyd was found not only violating a

court-issued Order of Protection but also illegally possessing a handgun. His blatant

disregard for the law and his escalating conduct is certainly alarming. We are grateful

the for the victim coming forward and commend her for her courage. We are hopeful

the criminal justice system will be fair but swift with their actions,” said Lt. Brian Strock, Acting Chief of Police.