Troy man arrested after reportedly stealing car, leading victim on chase

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, Watervliet police officers received a report for a stolen car. The victim reported they parked their car in the driveway and when they returned the car was gone.

Around 8:30 a.m., Watervliet PD say they received a call from the victim saying they found the car and it was being driven by an unknown man traveling southbound on Broadway in Watervliet. The caller reportedly followed the stolen car while waiting for police to arrive.

During this time, police say the thief became aware he was being followed and began driving erratically. At one point the suspect allegedly drove the stolen car onto a sidewalk, knocking over a city fire hydrant, then later drove off-road through a city park. A short time later, the suspect crashed and fled from the caller on foot.

Police say officers arrived on scene of the crash and established a perimeter. After a short time, WPD officers found the suspect hiding in a backyard. The suspect was identified as Craig Becker Jr., 36 of Troy, N.Y. Becker is reportedly a NYS parole absconder and days before this incident, it is alleged that Becker had intentionally removed his GPS tracking device from his ankle and was attempting to flee the area.

Police charged Becker with the following:

Grand Larceny 4th, E class felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th, E class felony

Reckless Endangerment 2nd, A class misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 4th, A class misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

Other vehicle and traffic law offenses

Becker was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Lamb and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility.