Troy man and Connecticut woman arrested after I-90 pursuit

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – William L. Tisdol, 46, of Troy and Taraya S. Tisdol, 27, of Connecticut were arrested after a pursuit that started on Interstate 90 in the Town of Schodack. Troopers had stopped their vehicle at approximately 1:15 p.m. on December 2.

When speaking to Tisdol, the Trooper observed signs of drug use. The Trooper searched the driver (William) and passenger (Taraya) and then began searching the vehicle. When attempting to further search the vehicle, the Trooper said there was a brief struggle when William grabbed the Trooper. Both Tisdols were able to flee the scene in the vehicle, with William L. Tisdol driving. The pursuit traveled on I-90 to the Berkshire Spur in both directions several times.

Troopers from Troops G, T and K pursued the vehicle and successfully deployed spike strips. An unidentified truck driver helped end the pursuit by slowing down the driver. No persons were injured during the pursuit. Both Tisdols were taken into custody on the Berkshire Spur just after the B2 exit.

After completing the search, Troopers found two loaded firearms that neither party could legally possess, one of which was stolen out of Connecticut. They further found more than two ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, concentrated cannabis and edible marijuana.

Both Tisdols were charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a felony, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a felony. Additionally, they were charged with the misdemeanors of: Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and two counts of Unlawful Possession of an Ammunition Feeding Device.

William L. Tisdol was additionally charged with the misdemeanors of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of Marijuana 4th degree.

Both were arraigned in the town of Schodack Court. William L. Tisdol was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. Taraya S. Tisdol was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash or bond.