TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Hadj Ounis, 63, was arrested for trying to entice a 14-year-old. Police say Ounis made arrangements and traveled to an agreed location in Colonie to meet with the minor for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Ounis is facing charges of Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Attempted Criminal Sex act in the Second Degree, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Second Degree. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Colonie Town Court on February 8.