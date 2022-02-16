TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Collar City is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Jerome Smith. The teen was killed after a deadly crash on Hoosick Street in Troy.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at the entrance to the Hudson River Commons Shopping Plaza.

Smith’s aunt Danielle Ray says his infectious laugh and jovial personality lit up a room.

“He just had this way to make you laugh and make you happy,” said Ray.

Ray says her nephew never ceased to amaze her.

“He wanted to be an engineer and he loved cars, Jerome could tell you everything about a car or what car it was.”

Police said Smith was riding in a vehicle with his mom that was traveling westbound on Hoosick Street and turning southbound into the Hudson River Commons Shopping Plaza. The other involved vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hoosick Street.

“Usually she doesn’t even go over that way and it just happened that way, that day,” said Ray.

“I heard the crash and I turned around. I then saw the pieces of plastic still in the air dropping to the ground,” said Scott.

At the time of the crash, Scott was right there at the Hudson River Commons Shopping Plaza. He says he didn’t even think twice to run over and help.

“I crawled in the car, and I took the boy’s hand and I felt for a pulse. There was no pulse, I and this other gentleman pulled him out of the car.”

Troy Police says when EMS arrived many witnesses were right by Smith and his mom. The family says they are forever grateful.

“They are like our angels because they helped him and gave us another day with him. They got him back to life,” said Ray.

“We all bunched together to try to do something for these people,” said Scott.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says we don’t want to see another tragedy on Hoosick Street. She says it has been a danger zone for way too long. She believes now is the time for the city of Troy and the state to come together to make improvements.

“We need to pull together a partnership, a collaborative effort, and really tackle this traffic issue and the enforcement issues,” said Mantello.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker says Hoosick Street is a busy thoroughfare with significant traffic throughout the entire day. The areas are well-controlled with a variety of vehicular and pedestrian control devices. The landscape of traffic control is constantly examined in the city from a variety of perspectives traffic division, police, fire, community, and planning departments. They have a partnership among levels of government (local, county and state). Barker says an aspect of the ongoing crash investigation will be looking into the traffic control devices in use at the incident location

Funeral arrangements for Smith will be held on the evening of Friday, February 18 in Troy.