TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders are now looking to the state to help stop the plan to close the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Carmella Mantello, City Council President, said the city council is putting forward a resolution calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to intervene in the plan; something Mantello said Hochul has power to do.

“All of us are joining together to implore the governor to keep this birthing center open. It’s just completely outrageous that St. peter’s hasn’t come to city leaders with their plan,” Mantello said.

Mantello hopes the resolution will push Governor Hochul to take action, involving the state legislature if necessary. Officials with the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Patrick Madden is in preliminary discussions with Saint Peter’s Health Partners, Governor Hochul’s Office and other representatives about possible action.

The birth center is the only maternity ward in Rensselaer County and with options for transportation to Albany limited, and healthcare shortages still impacting the region, it could cause a bigger strain on the hospital system.

“Right now there’s wait times, sometimes for 45 minutes, we are short staffed with our ambulance and fire department, which is no secret to people,” Mantello said. “There are wait times at St. Peter’s for 45 minutes to one hour, what is this going to add to those wait times, what is going to happen to women, to families, who need these critical healthcare services.”

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health said Saint Peter’s submitted an application to close the center Jun. 20, 2023. In that application, they explain the birth center has been operating at a loss since it’s inception and they’ve repeatedly transferred care from the center in Troy to their hospital in Albany because of staffing shortages.

Saint Peter’s still needs to submit a closure plan. In their initial application, they said they are working with local leaders to develop that plan. The city council is voting on the resolution to call for Governor Hochul’s assistance in a special meeting on Jun. 22, 2023.