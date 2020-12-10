Troy launches pay-by-phone parking app

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Drivers in downtown Troy won’t need to worry about bringing change for the parking meter from January. The Collar City is launching a pay-by-phone option, which will be available through the Passport Parking mobile app.

The app, which can be used in Troy from January 4, is free and available on both Android and IOS devices.

“Launch of our new parking management system is another step forward in improving parking options in downtown Troy. Whether you’re coming to shop, dine, or explore Troy, this new mobile parking app provides an easy, simple process to pay for parking during your next visit to our community. We’re excited to partner with Passport to provide this new mobile application, and we’ll continue to implement new technologies that improve the experience for visitors and residents in our city.” Mayor Patrick Madden

Using the app is simple. Once it’s downloaded, users need to look out for signs indicating which zone they are parked in. They then need to enter the following information into the app:

Parking Zone (4-digit number)

Expected length of stay

Vehicle plate information (for a first time visitor)

Payment information

The app will also notify users when their time is about to run out and allow them to extend their session.

New signage has been installed to assist drivers identify their location when parking their vehicle in metered zones. Parking kiosks will still accept cash and credit card payments.

Troy will also be launching a seperate online parking registration system in January. The new system will cover spaces in municipally-operated lots and garages and streamline the permit reservation and payment process.

It will also allow the city to issue and track parking permits with license plates instead of physical tags.