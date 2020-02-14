Troy introduces Neighborhood Improvement Program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council announced the 2020 Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP) to help beautify the city.

The announcement was made on Friday by Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Council Pro-Tem Ken Zalewski.

The program will include projects that range from neighborhood beautification efforts, gateway projects, public art and public gardens, veterans memorials, handicapped swings, plantings and other general quality of life improvements around the city.

The maximum award per project is $1,000.

Mantello said, “While these projects are small in dollar amounts, the leveraging and domino impact of these projects are immense toward improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

Zalewski added, “The council’s Neighborhood Improvement Program has a long-standing tradition of empowering our citizens to beautify their own neighborhoods through targeted projects. This partnership strengthens Troy’s communities, raises our property values, and makes our city more attractive to prospective home buyers.”

The grants are available to neighborhood-based organizations and homeowner associations including other neighborhood groups, with partnerships encouraged. Previous year’s projects have included graffiti removal, neighborhood banners, and garden improvements.

Applications will be reviewed by City Council Subcommittee members Sue Steele and Anasha Cummings.

Mantello concluded, “We thank our volunteers and neighborhood organizations for their dedication and passion to our City.”

For applications and additional information, click here. The application deadline is April 13 at 4:30 p.m.

