TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, February 18 for National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, kids at School 14, School 18, and School 2 in Troy will be getting free ice cream. This comes after a Troy High School sophomore named Christian has been nominated to run for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year.

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is a day to honor all children who have fought or who are fighting cancer. Christian went to School 18 in Troy and beat cancer when he was 7-years-old.

Christian and his teammates are looking for donations to fund their sponsored research grant.

As Christian’s campaign to run for LLS Student of the Year, he is aiming to raise $50,000 so they can sponsor a research grant for the LLS Children’s Initiative. To donate, go to Christian’s donation page.

Stewart’s Shops, Ben & Jerry’s, and Sycaway Creamery have donated enough ice cream to feed kids in all three schools.

Watch a live interview on WTEN at 7 a.m this morning to learn more.