TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – August 24 is Ukrainian Independence Day in honor of the Declaration of Independence of 1991. Rain poured into the Collar City all throughout the commemoration. With this being the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the group had no plans to stop.

With positivity beaming throughout the event, still not everyone had their spirits high. The city looking to the milestone as bittersweet. “The people of Ukraine, while free and independent, are marking their eighteenth month of being brutalized by an authoritarian neighbor,” said Mayor of Troy, Patrick Madden.

Between passionate speeches from local leaders, the community joined in song and prayer. Thinking of family many miles away. “To remember that what our Ukrainian brothers and sisters are still fighting for; for the freedom and independence of our country,” described Pastor of Saint Nichoals Ukranian Catholic Church, Mikhail Myshchuk.

Even though Watervliet’s celebration had already passed earlier in the day, the city had one more gift for the community. Mayor, Charles Patricelli, surprised everyone with a proclamation to recognize Ukrainian Independence Day in his city.

The night ended with Ukraine’s flag being raised in unison with the flag of the United States. Local leaders looking to continue supporting Ukraine through its war with Russia. “The city of Troy, Rensselaer County, New York State, United Stats stands steadfast in support of the Ukrainian community,” stated Assemblyman, John McDonald.