Troy holding public forum to discuss “Sanctuary City” measure

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in Troy will have another opportunity Wednesday night to make their voices heard on the possibility of making Troy a “sanctuary city.”

Wednesday’s forum is the second of three planned. It comes after the Troy City Council approve the “Fact Act” in a 4 to 3 vote. That bill was vetoed by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on a new law that would take the “sanctuary city” measure to a public vote.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Franklin Terrace on Campbell Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play