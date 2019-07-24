Troy holding public forum to discuss “Sanctuary City” measure

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in Troy will have another opportunity Wednesday night to make their voices heard on the possibility of making Troy a “sanctuary city.”

Wednesday’s forum is the second of three planned. It comes after the Troy City Council approve the “Fact Act” in a 4 to 3 vote. That bill was vetoed by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on a new law that would take the “sanctuary city” measure to a public vote.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Franklin Terrace on Campbell Avenue.