Troy hazardous waste collection program to take place in November

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The event will be Saturday, November 23, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The fall collection event will be held at the City’s “Alamo” site, located directly across the street from the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility near the intersection of Main Street and East Industrial Parkway in South Troy.

The disposal event is a free service available to Troy residents only. Residents wishing to participate in the program will be required to pick up a Household Hazardous Waste Day coupon at the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 433 River Street, 5th floor. Coupons can be obtained by Troy residents (with identification) during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Acceptable forms of identification include: driver’s license, government-issued identification that includes an address, tax/utility bills, or a canceled rent check showing a Troy address. A driver’s license showing a P.O. Box address will not be accepted as proof of City residence.

Coupons will also be available during evening hours for those unable to visit City Hall during the day. Coupons can be obtained on Tuesday, October 8 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at the South End/Osgood Neighborhood Meeting (392 2nd Street, Troy). Coupons will also be available at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club (501 4th Avenue) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

A limited number of coupons are available. Coupons will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals without participation coupons will be unable to utilize the program.

Items acceptable for disposal through the program include: aerosols, automotive fluids, asbestos insulation (must be damp and double bagged), caustic/acidic cleaners, chemistry sets, corrosive liquids (acids, bases, muriatic acid, ammonia), pesticides, oil/latex paint, stain, paint thinners, poisons, anti-freeze, motor oil, propane cylinders (20 lbs. or smaller), agricultural pesticides, DDT, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, PCBs, resins/adhesives, fuels (gas, kerosene), oxidizer (pool chemicals), and household cleaners and polishes.

In addition, residents can dispose of scrap metal, paper shredding, and electronics during this year’s event, including: computers, laptops, keyboards, monitors, televisions, and fluorescent bulbs.

Automobile-size tires will also be accepted at the event for $5 per tire from residents.

Items NOT acceptable include: medical waste or pharmaceuticals, explosives, household garbage, recyclables (plastics, glass, paper products, cardboard, etc.), bulk refuse (furniture, carpet, mattresses, toys, appliances, etc.), large propane tanks (over 20 lb.), or household batteries.

If items you wish to dispose of are not included in the “acceptable” or “not accepted” lists, please contact City Recycling Coordinator Renee Panetta at (518) 279-7171 or renee.panetta@troyny.gov for additional details. to be connected with the vendor to determine if they are able to assist with proper disposal, and what their fees would be for these specialized items.

For the first time, businesses and commercial entities can set up appointments for the collection of hazardous waste materials. Collection and disposal of these materials will incur a fee. Those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can contact City Recycling Coordinator Renee Panetta.